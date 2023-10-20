Dryf verstedeliking plant-evolusie? Ondersoek die effekte van stedelike hitte-eilande op blaarkleurvariasie

Urbanization has transformed large areas of land on Earth, creating man-made habitats known as urban environments. These environments impose selective pressures on their inhabitants, including exposure to heat-retaining surfaces that form urban heat islands. While previous research has explored the impact of urban heat stress on animal evolution, its effects on plants remain largely unexplored.

To bridge this research gap, a team of researchers led by Associate Professor Yuya Fukano from Chiba University in Japan investigated how urban heat islands affect the leaf colors of Oxalis corniculata, a plant commonly known as the creeping woodsorrel. This plant exhibits variations in leaf color, ranging from green to red, and is found in both urban and non-urban spaces across the world. Previous studies suggest that these color variations act as evolutionary adaptations to protect the plant from environmental stress, with red pigments in the leaves thought to mitigate heat and light-induced damage.

Through field observations conducted in urban and non-urban regions at local, landscape, and global scales, the researchers found that red-leaf variants of the creeping woodsorrel were commonly found near impervious surfaces in urban areas, while green-leaf variants were dominant in green spaces. This geographical pattern was consistent across the globe, confirming a link between urbanization and leaf color variations in the creeping woodsorrel.

Further experiments were conducted to quantify the adaptive benefits of these leaf color variations. The results showed that red-leaf variants exhibited superior growth rates and higher photosynthetic efficiency under high temperatures, while green-leaf variants thrived in lower temperatures. Red-leaf variants displayed higher stress tolerance and were more competitive in urban areas with low plant density, while green-leaf variants thrived in lush green areas.

Genetic analyses indicated that the red-leaf variant of O. corniculata may have evolved multiple times from the ancestral green-leaf plant. This research provides valuable insights into ongoing evolution in urban areas and highlights the importance of understanding plant adaptation to urban heat islands for sustainable crop production and ecosystem dynamics.

Further research is needed to explore other plant traits beyond leaf color for a comprehensive understanding of plant adaptation to urban heat islands.

Source: Yuya Fukano et al, From green to red: Urban heat stress drives leaf color evolution. Science Advances (2023). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.abq3542 (Chiba University)