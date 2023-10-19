Die oudste en mees verre vinnige radio-uitbarsting bespeur, wat die grense van ons begrip van die heelal verskuif

In a groundbreaking discovery, scientists from Macquarie University and Swinburne University of Technology have identified the oldest and most distant fast radio burst (FRB) ever detected. Published in the journal Science, the study demonstrates that FRBs provide a way to study intergalactic matter and expands our knowledge of the universe.

The radio burst, designated as FRB 20220610A, was captured by the ASKAP radio telescope on June 10, 2022. The burst originated from a cosmic event that released an incredible amount of energy in less than a second, equivalent to the total emissions of the Sun over 30 years.

By utilizing ASKAP’s array of dishes, the researchers were able to pinpoint the precise location of the radio burst. They then used the ESO Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile to search for the source galaxy, which turned out to be older and further away than any other previously discovered FRB.

This discovery supports existing theories on the origin of FRBs, as the burst originated from a collection of merging galaxies. It also highlights the limitations of current telescope technology, as we are only able to observe and locate FRBs within approximately eight billion years in the past.

The study also confirms the Macquart relation, initially proposed by Australian astronomer Jean-Pierre ‘J-P’ Macquart, which suggests that the further away a fast radio burst is, the more diffuse gas it reveals between galaxies. This relation holds true even for FRBs beyond half the known Universe.

To date, around 50 FRBs have been precisely located, with almost half of them identified using ASKAP. The researchers believe that there is potential for discovering thousands more of these cosmic phenomena, including those in more distant locations.

While the exact cause of FRBs remains unknown, this study emphasizes that these bursts are common events in the cosmos. They provide valuable information for detecting matter between galaxies and furthering our understanding of the structure of the Universe.

ASKAP currently stands as the leading radio telescope for detecting and locating FRBs. The future international SKA telescopes, currently under construction in Western Australia and South Africa, are expected to exceed ASKAP’s capabilities, allowing astronomers to identify even more ancient and distant FRBs.

Overall, this groundbreaking discovery pushes the limits of our understanding of the Universe and reaffirms the significance of fast radio bursts in unraveling the mysteries of the cosmos.

Sources: Science, Macquarie University, ESO/M. Kornmesser