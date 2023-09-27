Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Wetenskap

Samewerkende missie om die heelal se versnelde uitbreiding te bestudeer

ByGabriël Botha

September 27, 2023
Euclid, a space telescope launched by the European Space Agency (ESA) with contributions from NASA, and NASA’s upcoming Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope (formerly known as WFIRST) are joining forces to explore the mystery behind the universe’s accelerating expansion. This cosmic acceleration is believed to be caused by an unknown force known as “dark energy.” By combining their unique methods, Euclid and Roman aim to shed light on dark energy, cosmic acceleration, and the patterns of the universe’s expansion in ways that have never been possible before.

Euclid, with its wide-field camera, will observe a large portion of the sky, approximately a third of it, in both infrared and optical wavelengths of light. It will peer back 10 billion years into the past when the universe was about 3 billion years old. On the other hand, Roman will have a greater depth and precision, but over a smaller area – about one-twentieth of the sky. Its infrared vision will allow it to unveil the cosmos when it was 2 billion years old and reveal a larger number of fainter galaxies. Roman will also have other scientific objectives including the study of nearby galaxies, the search for exoplanets, and the investigation of objects in the outskirts of our solar system.

Scientists are unsure whether the universe’s accelerated expansion is caused by an additional energy component or if it implies a need to revise our understanding of gravity. Euclid and Roman will test both theories simultaneously, providing crucial information about the workings of the universe.

With their combined power, Euclid and Roman will help unravel the mysteries of dark energy and the expanding universe, marking a new era of exploration. These upcoming telescopes will measure dark energy in different ways and with unprecedented precision, contributing to our understanding of the universe’s fundamental properties.

