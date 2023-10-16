Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Wetenskap

Konstruksie van 'n globale veranderlike-resolusie-atmosferiese fisies-chemiese koppelingsimulasieraamwerk

ByMampho Brescia

Oktober 16, 2023
Konstruksie van 'n globale veranderlike-resolusie-atmosferiese fisies-chemiese koppelingsimulasieraamwerk

A research team from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) has developed a global variable-resolution modeling framework to study atmospheric sand and dust. Led by Prof. Zhao Chun, the team used a case study on dust aerosols and published their findings in the Journal of Advances in Modeling Earth Systems.

Atmospheric dust aerosols play a crucial role in the Earth’s climate system, but modeling them accurately has been challenging due to limitations in horizontal resolution. Previous studies have used downscaling methods for regional high-resolution simulations, which can introduce boundary issues and restrict interactions between regional atmospheric dust and large-scale circulation. To overcome these limitations, the research team used a global variable-resolution atmospheric model with regional refinement capabilities.

The team constructed a modeling framework for segmented refined aerosols and their feedback effects based on the power kernel of the global variable-grid atmospheric model MPAS. The model provides a more accurate spatial distribution of dust and sand compared to observations and previous studies. In fact, this research achieved the first dust simulation at a convectively resolved scale (4 km) within a global framework.

The results of the simulation showed that convectively resolved scale simulations enhance the wet scavenging efficiency of dust and reduce the dust mass concentration by resolving the convective precipitation process. This breakthrough allows scientists to uncover the mechanisms behind aerosol impacts on regional and global weather and climate systems.

Future work will focus on developing physical and chemical parameterizations, optimizing AI-based model performance, and delving deeper into the mechanisms of aerosol impacts. This research opens up new possibilities for understanding and predicting the behavior of atmospheric dust and its effects on the Earth’s climate.

Source: Journal of Advances in Modeling Earth Systems (2023). DOI: 10.1029/2023MS003636

Bron: Universiteit van Wetenskap en Tegnologie van China

By Mampho Brescia

verwante Post

Wetenskap

Die effekte van verdubbelde suurstofvlakke op lewende wesens: 'n fassinerende scenario

Oktober 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wetenskap

Die Doerr Skool vir Volhoubaarheid loods Mineral-X: Die bevordering van die mynboubedryf na skoon energie

Oktober 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Wetenskap

Die vorming van Pangea Ultima kan tot uiterste temperature lei en die oorlewing van soogdiere bedreig

Oktober 17, 2023 Gabriël Botha

Jy het gemis

Wetenskap

Die effekte van verdubbelde suurstofvlakke op lewende wesens: 'n fassinerende scenario

Oktober 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Wetenskap

Die Doerr Skool vir Volhoubaarheid loods Mineral-X: Die bevordering van die mynboubedryf na skoon energie

Oktober 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Wetenskap

Die vorming van Pangea Ultima kan tot uiterste temperature lei en die oorlewing van soogdiere bedreig

Oktober 17, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments
Wetenskap

Die Wet van Toenemende Funksionele Inligting: 'n Universele Perspektief op Evolusie

Oktober 17, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments