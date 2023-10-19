This article discusses the significance of determining fundamental parameters of stars and presents a detailed spectroscopic analysis of Barnard’s star. Understanding these parameters is important in various areas of astrophysics, from studying galaxy evolution to gaining insights into the internal structure of exoplanets.

The analysis is based on a high-quality near-infrared (NIR) spectrum of Barnard’s star, taken with CFHT/SPIRou, which has a signal-to-noise ratio of over 2500 in the H band. This spectrum is compared to PHOENIX-ACES stellar atmosphere models. Interestingly, while the observed spectrum contains thousands of lines, there are numerous lines present in the model that are not seen in the observed data, and vice versa.

Several factors, such as continuum mismatch, unresolved contamination, and spectral lines shifted from their expected wavelengths, are identified as potential sources of bias for abundance determination. To overcome these challenges, the authors identify a short list of a few hundred reliable lines out of the over 10,000 observed lines in the NIR that can be used for chemical spectroscopy.

A novel method for determining the effective temperature and overall metallicity of slowly-rotating M dwarfs is presented in this study. Instead of using bulk spectral fitting methods, this new approach utilizes several groups of lines. Using this method, the effective temperature of Barnard’s star is determined to be approximately 3231 K. This result is consistent with the value obtained from the interferometric method.

The study also provides abundance measurements of 15 different elements for Barnard’s star, including four elements (K, O, Y, Th) that have never been reported before for this star. The findings highlight the importance of improving current atmosphere models to fully utilize NIR spectroscopy in understanding the properties and composition of stars like Barnard’s star.

