Scientists Develop Human Embryo Models to Study Early Development

ByGabriël Botha

September 7, 2023
Scientists have made a significant breakthrough in understanding early human embryo development by creating human embryo models from stem cells grown in a laboratory. This development offers a unique view of the critical first week after the fertilized egg implants into the uterine wall.

Studying the early stages of human embryo development is crucial for gaining insights into fertility, early pregnancy loss, and developmental birth defects. However, ethical and technical challenges have made it difficult to study these stages in depth.

A research team from the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel coaxed undifferentiated human-derived stem cells into complex structures that mimic human embryonic development. This process demonstrates the self-organizing ability of human stem cells, expanding on previous breakthroughs in generating embryonic-like stem cells.

The human embryo models include key features that were absent in previous models, such as the three lineages that form the placenta and embryonic support structures. The models also capture the layer of cells that develop before the embryo folds and grows into various tissues and organs.

The researchers optimized the conditions for creating these models, including cell numbers, cell mixtures, and culture compositions. The human complete models resemble the key hallmarks of post-implantation stage embryogenesis, providing an in-depth understanding of early-stage human embryos’ assembly and components.

Although the human embryo models are not identical to real embryos, they offer valuable insights into early development and open up new research possibilities. These models have the potential to uncover the biochemical and mechanical signals that ensure proper development in the early stages and shed light on the causes of developmental abnormalities and pregnancy failures.

The study, published in the journal Nature, represents a significant advancement in the field of embryonic development research.

– Study published in Nature

