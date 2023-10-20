Diep koraalbleiking in die Indiese Oseaan: 'n Skerp waarskuwing van die impak van klimaatsverandering

Scientists have made an alarming discovery of deep coral bleaching in the Indian Ocean, challenging previous beliefs about coral resilience and highlighting the broader impacts of climate change on marine ecosystems. This groundbreaking finding reveals the deepest evidence of coral reef bleaching, with damage occurring more than 90 meters (300 feet) below the ocean surface.

The coral damage, attributed to a 30% rise in sea temperatures caused by the Indian Ocean dipole, affected up to 80% of the reefs in certain parts of the seabed. Previously, these depths were thought to be resilient to ocean warming. However, this discovery serves as a stark warning of the harm caused by rising ocean temperatures and the hidden damage being inflicted upon the natural world as a result of climate change.

Researchers from the University of Plymouth, who published their study in Nature Communications, used underwater cameras to transmit live images onto their research vessel. These images provided the first glimpse of corals that had been bleached. Interestingly, while the deeper reefs were experiencing bleaching, shallow water reefs showed no signs of harm.

The research team from the University of Plymouth have been extensively studying the Central Indian Ocean for over a decade, using various methods to monitor and understand the unique oceanography and life within the region. The first evidence of coral damage was observed during a research cruise in November 2019, where remotely operated underwater vehicles equipped with cameras were utilized.

Further analysis of data collected during the research cruise and satellite monitoring of ocean conditions and temperatures revealed that while surface temperatures barely changed, temperatures beneath the surface increased significantly. This deepening of the thermocline, caused by an amplified regional equivalent of El Nino, was ultimately the underlying cause of the coral bleaching.

The implications of this research are substantial. It demonstrates the vulnerability of mesophotic coral ecosystems to thermal stress and provides new evidence of the impact climate change is having on our ocean. The increasing bleaching of mesophotic corals will lead to coral mortality, loss of biodiversity, and a reduction in the critical ecosystem services these reefs provide.

Although parts of the affected reef have shown signs of recovery, continued monitoring of the seafloor in the deep ocean is crucial. It is important to recognize that shallow water corals are also experiencing more frequent and severe damage, and the assumption that mesophotic corals would compensate for this is now questionable. With deep water corals remaining largely understudied, it is plausible that similar bleaching incidents are going unnoticed across the planet.

The oceanography of regions is being impacted by naturally occurring cycles that are being amplified by climate change. The combined influence of El Nino and the Indian Ocean Dipole is causing severe impacts in the Central Indian Ocean. Addressing these challenges and increasing our understanding of deep water coral ecosystems is essential in mitigating the devastating effects of climate change on our world.

