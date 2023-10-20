Die lot van Chandrayaan-3: Uitdagings wat Vikram Lander op die maan in die gesig staar

The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (Isro) Chandrayaan-3 mission has reached its end, with the spacecraft being put into a dormant state on the moon. The Vikram lander, along with the Pragyan rover, has been powered down and will remain on the lunar surface indefinitely. However, even in this dormant state, the spacecraft still faces a number of threats.

One of the main challenges that Vikram and Pragyan face is the constant bombardment of micrometeoroids on the lunar surface. These tiny particles can cause damage to the spacecraft if they collide with it. Although there is no atmosphere on the moon to cause corrosion, the frigid temperatures of the lunar night and radiation from the sun also pose potential risks.

Dr. P. Sreekumar, a Professor and Director of the Manipal Centre for Natural Sciences, explains that the lunar dust could also pose a problem. Unlike dust on Earth, lunar dust can stick to materials due to the absence of air on the moon. This accumulation of dust could potentially impact the functioning of the spacecraft.

Despite these challenges, Isro scientists are satisfied with the mission’s accomplishments. The Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully explored the lunar south pole, a region believed to contain water ice. The Pragyan rover conducted chemical analysis of the lunar surface, confirming the presence of sulfur and detecting other elements. The rover also detected seismic activity, providing valuable insights into the moon’s composition and geological activity.

The Vikram lander, on the other hand, successfully performed a hop experiment, showcasing its potential to return samples from the moon in future missions. The data collected by the mission has not only expanded our understanding of the moon, but has also paved the way for future lunar and interplanetary missions.

While the fate of Vikram and Pragyan on the moon remains uncertain, their contributions to lunar exploration are undeniable. With their mission complete, they will forever remain on the lunar surface, serving as a testament to India’s space exploration endeavors.

