Die NA64-eksperiment ontbloot 'n deurbraak in die soeke na donker materie

The NA64 experiment at CERN is making significant strides in the search for dark matter, particularly within thermal dark matter models involving sub-GeV particles. In a recent publication in APS Physical Review Letters, the experiment revealed a groundbreaking discovery: the identification of an interaction mediated by the elusive dark photon A0.

Dark matter, an invisible entity that constitutes a significant portion of the universe’s mass, remains a mysterious puzzle in the field of science. Thermal dark matter models, especially those featuring sub-GeV particles, have emerged as compelling candidates in the quest to unravel this enigma.

According to these models, dark matter and ordinary matter were once in thermal equilibrium, mutually neutralizing at equivalent rates. However, as the universe expanded and cooled, this equilibrium was disrupted, leaving behind a remnant of dark matter density. To better understand this situation, a new form of interaction that connects dark matter and standard model particles is needed.

At the core of this interaction lies the dark photon A0, which serves as the mediator between dark matter χ and ordinary matter. The interaction is dependent on the kinetic mixing term (ϵ/2)F0μνFμν, where Fμν and F0μν represent the stress tensors of the photon and dark photon fields, and ϵ represents the mixing strength.

The dark photon A0, associated with the spontaneously broken UD(1) gauge group, has a dark coupling strength eD. This coupling is expressed as Lint = -eDA0μJμD, with JD representing the dark matter current. Additionally, the mixing term engenders an interaction Lint = ϵeA0μJμem between A0 and the electromagnetic current Jμem, where e represents the electromagnetic coupling.

Understanding these intricate connections is crucial as they form the foundation for unraveling the mysteries of dark matter and its interaction with the standard model of particle physics.

To navigate the intricacies of thermal scalar and fermionic dark matter models, researchers must meticulously study the parameter space. This entails exploring the predicted existence of sub-GeV χ particles, which can take various forms: scalar, Majorana, or pseudo-Dirac particles, all coupled to the dark photon A0.

Determining parameter values that define the annihilation cross-section, the relic dark matter density, and the dark coupling strength αD is essential in this exploration. These parameters provide insights into the interplay between the dark photon’s mixing ϵ and the coupling αD, shedding light on the nature of dark matter.

The NA64 experiment at CERN is at the forefront of the search for sub-GeV dark matter. Through collisions between 100 GeV electrons and an active target, this experiment aims to uncover the secrets of sub-GeV dark matter. The experimental setup includes scintillator counters, a magnetic spectrometer, calorimeters, and various detectors designed to identify and characterize particles.

The magnetic spectrometer is a key component that allows for precise reconstruction of the incoming electron’s momentum with an impressive 1% accuracy. Combined with detectors like Micromegas and straw-tube chambers, the experiment provides a comprehensive understanding of particle interactions.

However, the pursuit of sub-GeV dark matter comes with challenges, particularly in dealing with background signals that can obscure desired discoveries. These background sources include dimuon losses, mistagged μ, π, K decays, escaping neutrals, and punchthrough of neutral hadrons. Researchers employ innovative techniques to mitigate these background signals, using selection criteria supported by simulations and data analysis to identify and reject unwanted signals.

Statistical analysis plays a vital role in the quest for understanding dark matter. Through advanced techniques, researchers have determined upper limits on the mixing strength ϵ, bringing valuable insights to light. The results of the NA64 experiment have established 90% confidence level exclusion limits for ϵ, revealing the intricate relationship between ϵ and the A0 mass. These results have the potential to reshape our understanding of dark matter, opening up new avenues for exploration and research.

The implications of the NA64 experiment’s findings extend beyond the laboratory, offering constraints on thermal dark matter models. The parameter planes for low-mass dark matter particles (y; mχ) and (αD; mχ) provide insights into the challenges that certain dark matter scenarios face and motivate further exploration.

With each breakthrough, we inch closer to unraveling the enigma of dark matter and gaining a deeper understanding of the universe.

