Chirurg moedig ouers aan om nie laserpenne as speelgoed te koop nadat seun permanente oogskade opgedoen het nie

A consultant paediatric ophthalmologist is pleading with parents not to let their children play with laser pens as toys, following a case where an 11-year-old boy sustained permanent eye damage. The boy, known as Harry, lost his central vision earlier this year and tests showed extensive damage to his retina. He now receives monthly injections, but his vision may never fully return.

Aabgina Shafi, the surgeon treating Harry, revealed that four other children in Yorkshire are currently undergoing treatment for similar damage caused by laser pens. Miss Shafi emphasized that the damage inflicted by these devices could result in blindness or other irreversible injuries, necessitating lifelong monitoring. Although it is illegal to shine a laser at a moving vehicle, it is legal to sell and own laser pens in the UK.

Miss Shafi explained that many laser pens available on the market do not conform to EU safety standards, with some exceeding the labeled power. She warned that while children may enjoy using these pens to pop balloons, pointing them at the eyes can lead to serious harm.

Harry’s parents discovered the cause of the damage after taking him to an optician. Tests revealed UV damage, and it was then that his mother recalled that he had been in possession of a laser pen. In addition to the injury to his right eye, tests showed damage to his left eye, although his vision is currently unaffected.

Harry’s mother, who had purchased the laser pen online, expressed regret and urged other parents not to make the same mistake. She highlighted the potential long-term impact on her son’s life, including his career prospects and ability to drive.

The case serves as a reminder to parents to be vigilant when buying toys for their children. Laser pens may seem harmless, but they can have severe consequences when misused. It is crucial for both manufacturers and consumers to prioritize safety and ensure that the products meet the necessary standards.

Bronne:

– [BBC News](source)