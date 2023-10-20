Swart gate kan in perfek gebalanseerde pare bestaan, studievertonings

Researchers from the University of Southampton, along with colleagues from the universities of Cambridge and Barcelona, have discovered that black holes can potentially exist in pairs that are perfectly balanced and held in equilibrium by a cosmological force, mimicking a single giant black hole. This finding challenges conventional theories about black holes, which suggest that they can only exist as isolated objects in space.

Black holes are astronomical objects with an incredibly strong gravitational pull, so intense that nothing, not even light, can escape from them. They are extremely dense, with a mass that can fit the entire Earth into a small space.

According to conventional theories based on Einstein’s theory of General Relativity, black holes can exist as static or spinning objects on their own. However, the gravitational force eventually attracts and collides them together. This assumption holds true when considering a static Universe, but what if the Universe is constantly expanding?

The researchers suggest that in an ever expanding Universe, pairs of black holes can exist in harmony, creating the illusion of a single black hole. This is possible due to a cosmological constant, also known as dark energy, which was introduced in Einstein’s theory. The cosmological constant causes the Universe to accelerate at a constant rate, affecting the interaction and existence of black holes.

Through complex numerical methods, the team demonstrated that two static black holes can exist in equilibrium, their gravitational attraction countered by the expansion associated with the cosmological constant. This means that even in an expanding Universe, the black holes maintain a fixed distance from each other. The gravitational force compensates for the expansion trying to pull them apart.

From a distance, a pair of black holes in equilibrium would appear as a single black hole, making it challenging to distinguish between the two. This finding opens up possibilities for further research, as the theory may also apply to spinning black holes and potentially even multiple black holes.

The study was conducted by researchers from the University of Southampton, the University of Cambridge, and the University of Barcelona. Their findings were published in the journal Physical Review Letters, and the paper was reviewed as a Viewpoint article.

