Wetenskap

Die Siena Galaxy Atlas: 'n Omvattende kaart van die kosmos

ByMampho Brescia

Oktober 20, 2023
The Siena Galaxy Atlas (SGA) is a comprehensive map of the cosmos that includes the distance, location, and chemical profile of 380,000 galaxies across half of the night sky. Developed by a team of astronomers with the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) Legacy Survey, the SGA combines data from three wide-ranging surveys completed between 2014 and 2017. The map provides precise information on the locations, shapes, and sizes of hundreds of thousands of large galaxies.

Prior to the creation of the SGA, previous galaxy compilations contained inaccurate entries, such as incorrect positions and sizes of galaxies, as well as entries that were not galaxies but stars or artifacts. The SGA eliminates these errors for a large section of the sky and improves the brightness measurements for galaxies, something that was not reliably available before for a sample of this size.

The SGA is a valuable resource for astronomers studying galaxy formation and the structure of the Universe. It helps provide a comprehensive picture of the cosmos and supports further research. All-sky surveys like the SGA enable scientists to identify broad patterns across a population of objects, put new discoveries into context, and identify candidates for focused observations.

The data for the SGA comes from various telescopes, including the Dark Energy Camera, Mosaic3 camera, and Beijing-Arizona Sky Survey. These surveys captured images in optical and infrared wavelengths, covering an area of 20,000 square degrees, which is almost half of the night sky. The SGA is also the first survey to provide data on the galaxies’ light profiles.

The SGA, named after Siena College in New York, is freely available online to both professional astronomers and the public. In addition to its scientific utility, the atlas contains numerous images of beautiful galaxies, making it a valuable resource for anyone interested in exploring our corner of the Universe.

