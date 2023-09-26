Antarctica’s sea ice has been experiencing a significant decline, tracking well below any winter maximum levels observed since satellite monitoring began in the late 1970s. This decline is of concern because sea ice plays a crucial role in Earth’s climate by reflecting solar energy back into the atmosphere and insulating the ocean. It also generates cold, salty water masses that drive global ocean currents.

Antarctic sea ice undergoes a yearly freeze-thaw cycle, with maximum coverage in September and a minimum in February. However, the summer minimum has been steadily decreasing, with three record low summers in the past seven years. Some scientists have suggested that this decline could indicate a regime shift for Antarctic sea ice.

Satellites have been monitoring a measure called “sea ice extent” since the 1970s. Sea ice extent refers to the total surface area where at least 15% is covered by sea ice. This year, the sea ice extent reached a record low for this time of year. In the previous year, the sea ice extent was 2% below the median, and this resulted in devastating impacts on Emperor penguins.

Interestingly, climate models have struggled to accurately predict Antarctic sea ice changes. Most models predicted a diminishing trend in Antarctic sea ice extent, but the observed data contradicted these predictions. The reasons behind this discrepancy remain unclear, with proposed explanations including changes in wind and wave patterns, natural variability, stratospheric ozone, and meltwater from the Antarctic ice sheet.

Furthermore, accurate measurements of sea ice thickness in Antarctica are challenging due to limited data and sparse measurements. This information is crucial for understanding the overall impact of climate change on sea ice. Storms also play a role in shaping Antarctic sea ice, as seen in McMurdo Sound. In 2022, storms caused the sea ice in this region to be thinner than usual, leading to disruptions and safety concerns for Antarctic operations.

In conclusion, Antarctica’s sea ice is undergoing a dramatic decline, with potentially far-reaching consequences for Earth’s climate. The reasons behind this decline and the challenges in accurately predicting Antarctic sea ice changes are still being studied. Understanding these changes is crucial for assessing the impacts of climate change and developing effective strategies for mitigation and adaptation.

– Inga Smith, Andrew Pauling, Greg Leonard, Maren Elisabeth Richter, Max Thomas, Pat Langhorne, University of Otago, and Wolfgang Rack, University of Canterbury

- Die gesprek