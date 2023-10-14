Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Studie vind Aërosols wat klimaatsverandering in die Himalajas veroorsaak

ByGabriël Botha

Oktober 14, 2023
A recent study conducted by the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Ahmedabad has found that aerosols are playing a significant role in heating up the Himalayas. This finding suggests that aerosols will continue to be a crucial driving factor behind climate change in the Hindu Kush-Himalaya-Tibetan Plateau (HKHTP) region.

The study, which utilized ground-based observations, satellite data, and model simulations, is the first of its kind to examine the impact of aerosols on the HKHTP region. The region encompasses eight countries in South Asia, including Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, China, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal. It is characterized by diverse landscapes, precipitation patterns, vegetation, and socio-economic conditions.

According to the study, aerosols alone contribute to over 50% of the total warming in the lower atmosphere when combined with greenhouse gases. The aerosol radiative forcing efficiency is particularly high over the Indo-Gangetic plain and the Himalayan foothills. The researchers found that the efficiency is 2-4 times higher in these areas compared to other polluted sites in South and East Asia due to higher aerosol optical depth and aerosol absorption.

Lead by senior professor S Ramachandran from PRL, the research was conducted in collaboration with the Research Institute for Sustainability in Germany. The findings were recently published in the Science of the Total Environment journal. The study highlights the need for more accurate representation of aerosol properties, especially black carbon and other aerosols, in climate assessment models.

The study aligns with a 2019 report by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), which revealed that the Hindu-Kush Himalayas are warming at a faster rate than the global average. The consequences of this rapid warming are severe, including accelerated retreat of glaciers, changes in the hydrological cycle, and altered precipitation patterns in the region.

In summary, the research conducted by PRL illustrates the significant contribution of aerosols to the warming of the Himalayas. It emphasizes the urgency of addressing aerosol-induced heating and its potential implications for the HKHTP region.

Bronne:
– Study by Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)
– International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) report on the Hindu-Kush Himalayas

