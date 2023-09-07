High School Student Discovers 34-Million-Year-Old Whale Skull in Backyard

Stadslewe

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 7, 2023
A remarkable find was made by sixteen-year-old Lindsey Stallworth, a high school student from Alabama. While searching for shark teeth on her family’s timber property, Stallworth and her biology teacher, Andrew Gentry, stumbled upon small bone fragments. As they continued to excavate, they uncovered larger bones and eventually a piece of a lower jaw. Upon finding one of the creature’s massive teeth, they realized that it was the skull of a prehistoric whale, estimated to be around four to five feet long.

Stallworth, a junior at the Alabama School of Math and Science, had been collecting fossils on her family’s land for quite some time. However, she and her family never had access to anyone with expertise in identifying them. This changed when Stallworth sought the guidance of her teacher, who relied on data from the U.S. Geological Survey and the Geological Survey of Alabama. With their help, they were able to confirm that their discovery was the remains of a 34-million-year-old whale.

Gentry, the biology teacher, revealed that they initially had no idea about the significance of their find. It was only when they used dental picks to carefully remove the dirt surrounding the bones that they realized the true nature of what they had unearthed. According to Gentry’s assessment, the remains suggest that the whale may belong to the Zygorhiza species, a smaller relative of the Basilosaurus cetoides that lived in the shallow seas along the Alabama coast millions of years ago.

Although the team has currently recovered only the skull due to its size, they are planning to embark on a lengthier excavation process to uncover the entire skeleton. Gentry anticipates that it could take several years before they have the complete animal back in the lab, if it is indeed present.

This fascinating discovery highlights the importance of curiosity and scientific exploration. It also serves as a reminder of the rich history that lies beneath our own backyards, waiting to be discovered and unravelled.

