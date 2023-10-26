NIST ontwikkel die nuutste supergeleidende kamera met ongekende resolusie

Researchers from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) have made a significant breakthrough in imaging technology by creating a superconducting camera with an astonishing 400,000 pixels. This remarkable device, which boasts 400 times more pixels than any other camera of its kind, has the potential to revolutionize scientific research and biomedical imaging.

By utilizing superconducting technology, these cameras can capture extremely faint light signals emitted by distant celestial objects or analyze specific regions of the human brain. With a higher pixel count, scientists envision a wide range of new applications in various scientific fields.

The camera developed by NIST consists of a grid of ultrathin electrical wires that are chilled to near absolute zero temperatures. This low temperature allows a continuous flow of current without any resistance until a photon strikes one of the wires. At that precise location, the superconductivity is disrupted, enabling the detection of the incident photon. By combining the locations and intensities of multiple photons, a detailed image is formed.

Early iterations of superconducting cameras were limited to just a few thousand pixels, making them impractical for many applications. The primary obstacle in increasing the pixel count was the challenge of connecting each pixel to the camera’s readout line, as the superconducting components require ultralow operating temperatures.

To overcome this hurdle, the NIST research team, alongside their collaborators from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the University of Colorado Boulder, devised a clever solution. They integrated signals from multiple pixels onto a few room-temperature readout wires. By operating the sensors at a current just below their maximum threshold, the superconductivity is disrupted when a photon strikes a pixel. The resulting electrical signal is instantly detected, allowing for rapid image capture.

The new camera’s design utilizes intersecting arrays of superconducting nanowires, resembling a tic-tac-toe game. Each pixel represents a distinct region at the intersection of vertical and horizontal nanowires. By measuring signals from an entire row or column of pixels simultaneously, the researchers significantly reduced the number of necessary readout wires.

This breakthrough has enabled the team to rapidly increase the pixel count from 20,000 to an astonishing 400,000 in a matter of weeks. Scaling up the technology to cameras with tens or even hundreds of millions of pixels appears entirely feasible.

In the coming year, the researchers will focus on enhancing the camera’s sensitivity to capture nearly every incoming photon. This advancement will enable the camera to excel in low-light tasks, such as imaging faint galaxies or distant planets, contributing to photon-based quantum computing, and aiding biomedical research by leveraging near-infrared light to visualize human tissue.

Thanks to the NIST team’s groundbreaking work, the future of high-resolution superconducting cameras looks exceptionally promising.

