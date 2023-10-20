A team of astronomers has made an exciting discovery – they claim to have detected the most distant fast radio burst ever observed. The burst, which was first detected in June 2022 by the Australia Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) telescope, is believed to have originated from a group of merging galaxies. The energy released during this cosmic event is estimated to be equivalent to 30 years of the sun’s total emission, condensed into a fraction of a millisecond.

By using an array of dishes connected to the radio telescope, the researchers were able to narrow down the source of the radio burst. They then utilized the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope to search for the galaxy from which the burst originated. This discovery marks the first time a burst of this kind has been found to be both older and further away than any previously detected fast radio burst.

Fast radio bursts, which are short-lived pulses of intense radio emissions, have puzzled astronomers for years. While approximately 50 have been pinpointed so far, scientists believe that there are thousands more waiting to be detected. Furthermore, the study suggests that these bursts could provide valuable insights into measuring the mass of the universe.

The current methods used to estimate the mass of the universe have produced conflicting results that challenge the standard model of cosmology. However, the researchers behind this discovery propose that studying fast radio bursts can help fill in the missing pieces of the puzzle. Specifically, by observing these bursts, scientists can measure the “missing” matter between galaxies and gain a more accurate understanding of the universe’s mass.

According to Professor Ryan Shannon, a co-leader of the study, more than half of the expected normal matter in the universe is missing. This matter is believed to be located in the space between galaxies, but its diffuse and hot nature makes it difficult to detect using conventional techniques. The team’s findings align with the work of the late Australian astronomer Jean-Pierre Macquart, who demonstrated in 2020 that more distant fast radio bursts reveal diffuse gases between galaxies.

This latest discovery confirms the prevalence of fast radio bursts in the cosmos and highlights their potential significance for studying the structure of the universe. However, the team acknowledges that the current generation of telescopes may be reaching their limits in detecting more distant bursts. Future, more powerful devices will be needed to uncover the mysteries of these cosmic phenomena.

