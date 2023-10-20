Sterrekundiges bespeur geheimsinnige ontploffing van radiogolwe van 8 miljard jaar gelede

A recent report from CNN.com reveals that astronomers have made a fascinating discovery – the detection of a mysterious burst of radio waves that has taken a staggering 8 billion years to reach Earth. These fast radio bursts (FRBs) are not only incredibly distant, but also remarkably energetic.

FRBs are intense bursts of radio waves that last for only milliseconds. Their origins remain largely unknown, but they are believed to be extragalactic transient flashes of radio waves. Some FRBs have been observed to have varying durations, with some showing sub-bursts lasting mere microseconds while others can persist for several seconds.

The most recent FRB observed, known as FRB 20220610A, has been localized to a complex host galaxy system with a redshift value of 1.016 ± 0.002. The source of these FRBs has long been a topic of speculation and theories, with some suggesting that they could be the result of pulsars colliding with asteroids in distant stellar systems.

Astronomers have relied on radio telescopes like the ASKAP array in Western Australia to trace and study these elusive cosmic bursts. The ASKAP array played a crucial role in the detection of the June 2022 FRB, helping researchers determine its origin. Follow-up observations using the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope revealed that the source galaxy of the FRB is older and farther away than any other previously discovered FRB source, likely being part of a merging group of galaxies.

Researchers at the University of Tokyo have drawn interesting parallels between FRBs and natural phenomena like earthquakes and solar flares. While FRBs display significant differences from solar flares, they share notable similarities with earthquakes. This finding supports the theory that FRBs are caused by “starquakes” occurring on the surface of neutron stars. Understanding the behavior of high-density matter and aspects of nuclear physics could be greatly aided by further study of FRBs.

The cause of FRBs remains a mystery, though it has been speculated that some of these bursts could have an extraterrestrial origin. However, the prevailing theory suggests that at least some FRBs are emitted by magnetars, which are neutron stars with extremely strong magnetic fields.

Interestingly, the discovery of the 8 billion-year-old FRB could potentially aid in solving the mystery of the universe’s missing matter. Scientists believe that half of the matter that should exist in the universe today is effectively missing. This “missing matter” is composed of baryons, the ordinary matter made up of protons and neutrons. As FRBs travel across vast distances, their radiation is dispersed by this missing matter. By measuring the distances to a few FRBs, researchers may be able to determine the density of the universe and potentially locate its missing baryonic matter.

