Paco Pomet’s recent collection of paintings showcases his ongoing fascination with the sun and moon as powerful symbols in his artwork. The limited-edition monograph, titled Celestial, features 29 paintings created between 2017 and 2022. Pomet’s unique style combines satirical and absurdist elements, resulting in thought-provoking and visually captivating pieces.

In his painting “Encounter,” Pomet portrays the moon floating alongside two businessmen on a makeshift raft. Another notable work, titled “On the Road,” depicts a vintage car traveling towards a sun in the shape of the United States. Through these celestial symbols, the artist aims to explore various themes and struggles faced by modern society, such as unchecked capitalism, environmental destruction, and moral complexities.

Pomet shares his long-standing fascination with celestial bodies and stars, describing them as an endless source of inspiration. The sun and moon symbolize concepts such as time, space, light, darkness, and the passage from beginning to end. According to the artist, these celestial bodies possess a unique power to convey emotions and provoke profound thoughts.

The Celestial monograph is currently available for purchase in Pomet’s online shop, offering art enthusiasts the opportunity to delve deeper into his mesmerizing collection. Additionally, the artist provides a selection of prints for those seeking to experience his artwork on a smaller scale.

Paco Pomet’s exploration of celestial bodies through his unique artistic perspective offers viewers a chance to contemplate and reflect upon the complexities and contradictions of our modern world. By using satire and surrealism, Pomet engages his audience in a conversation about pressing issues and encourages us to question the status quo. His art serves as a reminder of the importance of artistic expression in generating meaningful dialogue and introspection.

