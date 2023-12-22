Summary: The Cargo Dragon spacecraft from SpaceX has successfully undocked from the International Space Station (ISS), according to NASA. It is expected to land off the coast of Florida in about 19.5 hours, delivering samples of scientific research back to Earth.

After completing its mission as part of SpaceX’s 29th commercial resupply to the ISS, the Cargo Dragon spacecraft has completed a successful undocking from the station. This marks another milestone for SpaceX and their ongoing efforts in space exploration.

The undocking took place on the East Coast at 17:05, and the spacecraft is now making its way back to Earth. It is expected to touch down off the coast of Florida in approximately 19.5 hours. Once landed, the spacecraft will deliver samples of scientific research that were conducted at the ISS.

The Falcon 9 launch vehicle, carrying the Cargo Dragon spacecraft, was launched on November 10 from the Cape Canaveral Cosmodrome in Florida. The spacecraft carried a payload of about 3 tons, which included essential supplies such as food and equipment for scientific experiments aboard the station.

This successful mission further highlights the advancements made by SpaceX in space exploration and cargo delivery. With each successful undocking and landing, SpaceX continues to solidify its position as a leader in the commercial space industry.

