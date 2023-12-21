Gammastrale: Onthulling van die uiterste kant van die heelal

Gamma rays, the most potent form of light, hold immense danger for all forms of life. These high-energy photons originate from nuclear reactions and remarkable astronomical phenomena such as black holes, pulsars, and supernovae. Over the past fifteen years, NASA’s Fermi has been at the forefront of studying the universe in gamma rays, providing valuable insights into these extreme cosmic events.

Utilizing its Large Area Telescope (LAT), Fermi has been scanning the entire sky daily since August 2008, amassing an impressive collection of data. Two distinct perspectives captured by the telescope have allowed scientists to explore phenomena within our Milky Way galaxy as well as in galaxies beyond.

While variations in the intensity of the Milky Way band are usually attributed to data collection artifacts, certain noteworthy changes do occur. Pulsars, a type of pulsating neutron star, and even our own Sun make appearances in Fermi’s timelapse video. One such event, the November 2017 solar flare, highlighted the immense energy released during these occurrences. Gamma rays, with energy levels that surpass visible light by a factor of 100 million, showcased their remarkable power.

Accompanied by narration from Fermi Deputy Project Scientist Judy Racusin, the movie provides a comprehensive understanding of the scientific significance and celestial objects observed by the telescope. Supermassive black hole jets, in particular, captivate researchers, as variations in their intensity signify significant changes in their behavior.

Racusin explains, “We routinely watch these sources and alert other telescopes, in space and on the ground, when something interesting is going on. We have to be quick to catch these flares before they fade away, and the more observations we can collect, the better we’ll be able to understand these events.”

With Fermi still operating optimally, the scientific community eagerly anticipates the wealth of data to be gathered from studying the cosmos at its highest energies. As the mysteries of gamma rays continue to unfold, our knowledge of the extreme side of the universe grows, offering profound insights into the nature of these awe-inspiring phenomena.