NASA has launched an exciting citizen science project called SunSketcher, inviting astronomy enthusiasts from all walks of life to actively participate in capturing the remarkable 2024 solar eclipse through photography. By harnessing the power of the general public, NASA aims to foster collaboration between scientists and non-scientists, encouraging a broader understanding of the solar system.

The SunSketcher app, available for iOS and Android devices, allows participants to contribute their observations of the solar eclipse and play a pivotal role in mapping the sun’s structure. In addition to capturing images of the eclipse, participants can aid in measuring Baily’s beads, bright points of light that appear around the moon during a total solar eclipse. These measurements will further enhance our understanding of this extraordinary cosmic event.

To join the project, individuals are encouraged to download the SunSketcher app and familiarize themselves with its operation through a video tutorial available on YouTube. One device is needed to capture the eclipse while another is required to actively engage with the project. By capturing the sun from various angles based on the observer’s location, participants will contribute valuable data that will help reconstruct the precise shape of the solar disk.

NASA is eager to engage with citizen scientists, bringing together amateurs and professionals alike to collectively contribute to scientific exploration. By sharing their photographs, participants may even find their images utilized for scientific research, highlighting the power of citizen science and the importance of collaborative efforts.

This project not only provides an exceptional opportunity for photography enthusiasts and astronomy hobbyists to capture stunning images of the solar eclipse but also actively contribute to our understanding of the sun’s composition and structure. Emphasizing the significance of this event and the value of collective knowledge, NASA’s SunSketcher project exemplifies the true spirit of citizen science.