Ruimtevaardervieringe in die ruimte: vakansies soos geen ander nie

The Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year holidays are all about joy, family, and celebration. For most people, this means spending time with loved ones and indulging in festive traditions. However, for astronauts and cosmonauts in space, these holidays take on a whole new meaning.

In the early days of space exploration, spending holidays in space was a rarity. The Apollo 8 mission in December 1968 marked the first time astronauts spent Christmas in space. As they orbited the moon, Frank Borman, James A. Lovell, and William A. Anders read passages from the Bible’s Book of Genesis, broadcasting the scenes to an estimated one billion people around the world.

As missions became longer and more frequent, holidays in space became more common. During the Skylab 4 mission in 1973 and 1974, astronauts Gerald P. Carr, Edward G. Gibson, and William R. Pogue celebrated Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s in space. They created a homemade Christmas tree using food containers, observed a passing comet, and enjoyed a festive meal complete with fruitcake.

The New Year’s holiday held particular significance for cosmonauts. In 1977 and 1978, Yuri V. Romanenko and Georgi M. Grechko became the first to ring in the new year in orbit aboard the Salyut-6 space station. They toasted the occasion during a televised broadcast.

In 1993, astronaut Jeffrey A. Hoffman celebrated Hanukkah aboard the space shuttle Endeavour during the STS-61 mission. He brought along a traveling menorah and spun a dreidel to honor the Festival of Lights.

Not only were holidays celebrated in space, but astronauts also went above and beyond to create a festive atmosphere. The crew of the STS-103 mission in 1999, tasked with repairing the Hubble Space Telescope, enjoyed a special Christmas dinner, complete with French delicacies.

From 1987 to 1998, 12 Mir expedition crews, including NASA astronauts, spent their holidays on board the Russian space station. These celebrations included exchanging messages and demonstrating traditions, such as Christmas greetings and lighting Hanukkah candles.

The tradition of celebrating holidays in space continues aboard the International Space Station. Astronauts and cosmonauts find unique ways to bring the joy of these festivities to the cosmic realm, whether it’s through live broadcasts, symbolic decorations, or special food items. The holidays in space may be different, but they are no less meaningful and significant for those who spend them far above the Earth’s surface.