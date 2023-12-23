NASA is working on a bold plan to return to the moon in the coming years with the help of SpaceX’s Starship human landing system. This system will not only transport astronauts to the lunar surface but also serve as their living quarters during their stay. The main objective of the mission is to explore the south pole of the moon, an area believed to contain water ice in craters. Water ice is a valuable resource in space exploration as it can potentially provide drinking water, oxygen, and rocket fuel.

Recently, NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Doug Wheelock tested a small mockup of the elevator that will be used to transport astronauts and equipment between the living quarters on the top of the lander and the lunar surface. This elevator will be a crucial element in SpaceX’s solution for getting humans from space to the moon’s surface. It will serve as the portal from which the first woman and person of color will step onto the moon.

The mission, known as Artemis III, is scheduled for 2025. NASA has not yet assigned the crew for this historic mission, but they have already selected the astronauts for the preceding Artemis II mission. These astronauts will fly around the moon in November 2024 to test the Orion spacecraft without landing.

NASA has chosen to collaborate with private vendors for the moon landers to reduce technical risks and costs. SpaceX was the first company selected, and Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ space company, was awarded the contract for Artemis V. The goal of the Artemis program is to use the moon as a stepping stone for future missions to Mars.

In conclusion, NASA’s partnership with SpaceX and the development of the Starship human landing system is a significant step towards returning humans to the moon. The elevator system will play a crucial role in transporting astronauts and equipment to the lunar surface and back. This mission marks an exciting new era in space exploration and paves the way for future endeavors beyond the moon.