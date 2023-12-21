Nuwe ontdekkings oor seekat-DNS en die Wes-Antarktiese yskap

New research using the DNA of Turquet’s octopus has provided valuable insight into the history of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet and its vulnerability to warming temperatures. By studying the genetic patterns of these octopuses living around Antarctica, scientists have been able to uncover evidence of direct connections between populations in the Weddell, Amundsen, and Ross seas. This suggests that these seaways, currently blocked by the West Antarctic Ice Sheet, were once accessible and facilitated the movement and interbreeding of octopuses.

Notably, the genetic data revealed that these direct connections between octopus populations occurred during periods of high global temperatures and elevated sea levels. About 3 million to 3.6 million years ago, when temperatures were 2–3°C hotter and sea levels were 25 meters higher than today, the ice sheet is believed to have collapsed. This finding aligns with existing geological evidence from the mid-Pliocene era.

Furthermore, the most recent DNA signatures of direct connections among octopuses in these three seas date back to approximately 125,000 years ago. This suggests that the collapse of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet likely occurred during a period of global warming when the average temperature was around 1.5°C hotter than pre-industrial levels.

The implications of this research are significant. It provides empirical evidence that exceeding the goals set by the Paris Agreement, specifically in terms of limiting global warming to 1.5°C or 2°C, could trigger the collapse of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet. Given its susceptibility to warming, the melting of this ice sheet would contribute to a significant rise in global sea levels, estimated to be between 3.3 and 5 meters.

The study involved collaboration across disciplines and countries, with physical scientists and biologists working together to unlock the secrets held within the DNA of these remarkable organisms. By harnessing the power of genetics, scientists gain a greater understanding of our planet’s past and the potential impact our actions may have on its future.