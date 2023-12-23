Geweld teen Hospitaalwerkers aan die toeneem in Londen

New data from the Metropolitan Police reveals a concerning trend of rising violence against hospital workers in London. Since April 2022, almost 1,000 violent offenses have been recorded across the capital’s hospitals. While 578 of these offenses occurred between April 2022 and March 2023, the frequency appears to have increased in the months since April 2023, with 406 offenses reported up until the end of November this year. These figures do not include violence against security guards, but they do encompass incidents involving cleaners, porters, and receptionists.

Lambeth, home to St Thomas’ Hospital in Waterloo and King’s College Hospital in Camberwell, recorded the highest number of offenses in the first year of data, with 59 incidents reported. However, the borough of Redbridge has seen the highest number of offenses this year, with 35 reported incidents. King George Hospital in Goodmayes is one of the medical facilities within Redbridge.

It is important to note that not all offenses included in the data involve physical violence. Some incidents involve sending letters or other written communications intending to cause distress or anxiety.

Dr. Onkar Sahota, a Labour member of the London Assembly, expressed concern over the figures, highlighting that they likely underestimate the true scale of the problem. He emphasized the need to protect the safety and well-being of NHS staff, who are already facing issues of overwork and underpay. Dr. Sahota urged the government to work with medical staff unions to implement appropriate workplace protections, fair compensation, and an end to excessive overtime.

The rise in violence against hospital workers adds to the existing challenges faced by the NHS, including staff shortages. The Observer revealed earlier this year that a record number of workers left their positions in the NHS in England, with over 41,000 nurses among those who quit. Dr. Sahota warned that the increasing levels of violence and staff dissatisfaction may drive even more healthcare professionals to leave the medical profession.

The Department for Health and the Metropolitan Police have been approached for comment on the matter.