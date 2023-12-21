Wetenskaplikes ontbloot potensiële venster na vroeë lewe op aarde

Researchers have recently made an astonishing discovery in northwest Argentina, unveiling what could be a previously unknown ecosystem with striking resemblances to the earliest stages of life on Earth. This unique environment consists of a series of lagoons surrounded by salt plains in the Puna de Atacama, a desert high plateau. Its extreme conditions, including minimal rainfall and intense sunlight, make it a challenging habitat for most plants and animals, but it is home to an extraordinary natural phenomenon – stromatolites.

Stromatolites are complex microbial communities that form large rock mounds as they grow, similar to the way corals build reefs over time. The team of geologists, led by Brian Hynek of the University of Colorado Boulder, speculates that the stromatolites in the Puna de Atacama could be similar to those that thrived during Earth’s Archaean period, which occurred approximately 4000 to 2500 million years ago when oxygen levels in the atmosphere were extremely low.

Hynek explains the significance of this unique discovery, stating, “This lagoon could be one of the best modern examples of the earliest signs of life on Earth. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen or, really, like anything any scientist has ever seen. It’s just amazing that you can still find undocumented things like that on our planet.”

To reach this remote location, Hynek undertook a demanding journey, traveling to the Puna de Atacama with microbiologist Maria Farías. After a grueling trek, they stumbled upon the network of lagoons, which covered about 25 acres and contained remarkable green mounds of stromatolites beneath the water’s surface.

The ancient stromatolites in the Atacama lagoons offer valuable insights into how life may have originated on Earth and, potentially, on other planets like Mars. Hynek speculates that if fossils of life ever existed on Mars, they might resemble these formations. By studying the modern stromatolites in the Puna de Atacama, scientists can gain a better understanding of what features to look for when examining Martian rocks in the future.

Unfortunately, time may be running out to study this unique ecosystem. The area has been leased to a lithium mining company, and the lagoons may be irreversibly altered once drilling begins. Hynek expresses his concern, stating, “This entire, unique ecosystem could be gone in a matter of years. We’re hoping that we can protect some of these sites, or at least detail what’s there before it’s gone or disturbed forever.”

This groundbreaking research was presented at the 2023 meeting of the American Geophysical Union and holds promise for shedding light on the origins of life on Earth and beyond.