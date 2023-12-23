Studie onthul insigte in die oorsprong van meteoriet en vroeë sonnestelsel

A recent study has shed light on the origins of a rare type of meteorite known as a diogenite, providing important insights into the early Solar System. The meteorite, named after the city of Tatahouine in Tunisia, has a fascinating history as it became a major filming location for the Star Wars movie series.

The study, which investigated 18 diogenites including the Tatahouine meteorite, used radiometric argon-argon age dating techniques to determine their ages. By comparing the ratio between two different isotopes, scientists were able to estimate the age of the samples. They also used an electron microscope technique called electron backscatter diffraction to evaluate the deformation caused by impact events.

The findings suggest that diogenites, including the Tatahouine meteorite, originate from the second largest asteroid in the asteroid belt, known as 4 Vesta. This asteroid provides valuable information about the early Solar System, as many of its meteorites are ancient, dating back around 4 billion years.

The study also revealed that 4 Vesta experienced ongoing impact events until approximately 3.4 billion years ago when a catastrophic collision occurred, possibly with another asteroid. This event led to the formation of smaller rubble pile asteroids known as “vestoids”. Over the last 50 to 60 million years, material from these smaller bodies has made its way to Earth, resulting in meteorite impacts.

This research highlights the significance of studying meteorites, as they offer a glimpse into the violent past of the early Solar System and the role that impacts have played in the evolution of asteroids. By understanding these processes, scientists can gain a better understanding of our own planet’s history and the broader context of the Solar System’s development.

In conclusion, this study not only provides insights into the origin of the Tatahouine meteorite but also contributes to our knowledge of the early Solar System. The findings underscore the importance of continued research and exploration to unravel the mysteries of our cosmic neighborhood.