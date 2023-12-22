Nuut ontdekte paddaspesie bou neste op boomblare in plaas van water

A recent study conducted by a team of researchers at the Field Museum in Chicago and the University of California, Berkeley has revealed the discovery of a new species of frog with the smallest fangs ever recorded. Unlike most frogs, this species, known as Limnonectes phyllofolia, does not lay its eggs in water. Instead, it builds nests on tree leaves or moss-covered stones, earning it the nickname “leaf-nester.”

The researchers found these unique frog nests while hiking through the rugged, mountainous island of Sulawesi in Indonesia. They stumbled upon frog egg nests on the leaves of tree saplings, resembling moss-covered boulders. While analyzing the eggs, they also noticed the brown frogs themselves.

According to lead author Jeff Frederick, this new species of frog is much smaller than other fanged frogs found on the island. In fact, it is about the size of a quarter, making it one of the tiniest fanged frogs ever discovered. Most frogs in this genus are giant, weighing up to two pounds, but this new species weighs about the same as a dime. Frederick explained that Sulawesi’s diverse range of habitats, including mountains, volcanoes, rainforests, and cloud forests, contributes to the vast biodiversity found there.

What sets this frog species apart is not only its tiny size and fanged mouth, but also its unique nesting behavior. While most amphibians deposit their eggs in water to prevent them from drying out, the leaf-nester keeps its eggs on the leaves. The researchers believe that the frog parents coat the eggs with substances that keep them moist and protect them from bacterial and fungal infections. This allows them to remain close to their nests on the leaves.

This discovery sheds light on the incredible adaptability and diversity of frogs worldwide. While scientists continue to search for new frog species, each new finding provides valuable insights into the fascinating world of these amphibians.