Perfluoroalkylsure kan ekologiese bedreigings inhou deur DNA-afbraak

A recent study published in the journal Eco-Environment & Health has revealed a concerning finding: perfluoroalkyl acids (PFAAs), known as “forever chemicals” due to their persistence and wide environmental presence, have the ability to accelerate the degradation of DNA. This new insight highlights potential ecological risks associated with PFAAs and emphasizes the urgent need for stricter regulations and comprehensive environmental monitoring.

Using advanced techniques such as gel electrophoresis, ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy, atomic force microscopy, and density functional theory calculations, the study investigated the interaction between different PFAAs and DNA. The researchers discovered that PFAAs bind to AT base pairs in DNA through van der Waals forces and hydrogen bonding, causing a structural alteration that makes DNA more vulnerable to enzymatic degradation. The significant effect was observed even at relatively low concentrations of PFAAs, as low as 0.02 mg/L, indicating a non-linear dose-effect relationship.

“This research provides new insights into the molecular-level interaction between PFAAs and DNA,” said Professor Lei Xiang, a leading author of the study from Jinan University. “We have demonstrated for the first time the significant impact of these substances on accelerating DNA enzymatic degradation, which could have far-reaching implications for understanding the ecological consequences of these persistent pollutants.”

The study’s global ecological risk assessment revealed medium to high molecular ecological risks in countries such as the U.S., Canada, and China, where PFAA contamination is prevalent. This finding emphasizes the importance of comprehensive environmental monitoring and the implementation of stricter regulations regarding the use and disposal of PFAAs.

Scientists and policymakers are urged to take note of the hidden ecological impacts of “forever chemicals” like PFAAs. By unraveling the complex functioning of molecules in our environment, we can take steps to protect ecosystems and ensure a sustainable future for all.