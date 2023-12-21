Kunsmatige intelligensiestelsel baanbrekers in wetenskaplike navorsing en eksperimentering

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University have developed an AI system called Coscientist that has the ability to autonomously develop scientific research and experimentation. Published in the journal Nature, the team behind Coscientist, led by Assistant Professor Gabe Gomes and doctoral students Daniil Boiko and Robert MacKnight, has achieved a significant milestone by designing, planning, and executing a chemistry experiment independently.

Coscientist utilizes large language models (LLMs) like OpenAI’s GPT-4 and Anthropic’s Claude, showcasing a unique approach to research through human-machine collaboration. The system can perform various tasks, such as planning chemical syntheses, controlling liquid handling instruments, and solving optimization problems using previously collected data. It consists of multiple modules, including web and documentation search, code execution, and experiment automation.

The system’s capabilities were put to the test and surpassed those of other models like GPT-3.5 and Falcon 40B in synthesizing compounds, particularly complex ones like ibuprofen and nitroaniline. Coscientist’s ability to understand and utilize technical documentation has overcome the challenge of integrating LLMs with laboratory automation, enhancing its performance in automating experiments. Its adaptability was demonstrated by successfully integrating with the Emerald Cloud Lab (ECL), showcasing potential for broader scientific applications.

Coscientist’s real-world testing was conducted using the Opentrons OT-2 liquid handler, where it executed accurate protocols and integrated multiple hardware tools with simple natural language prompts. This highlights its practical applicability in a laboratory setting.

While the development of Coscientist presents great opportunities for advancing scientific research, ethical and responsible use of AI in this domain is of utmost importance. The team recognizes the need to address concerns regarding safety and the potential for misuse. By ensuring ethical use and implementing fail-safes, the full potential of AI systems like Coscientist can be harnessed in scientific discovery while mitigating any associated risks.

Coscientist joins the ranks of other AI-based assistants in laboratory settings, but its ability to perform complex experiments with minimal human oversight sets it apart. The research team believes that the positive contributions of AI-enabled science outweigh the negatives, but it is crucial to anticipate potential challenges and provide solutions to foster responsible use.

In conclusion, Coscientist represents a significant advancement in the field of AI-enabled scientific research, opening doors to new discoveries, therapies, and materials. By fostering a collaborative partnership between humans and machines, the future of scientific exploration can be transformed.