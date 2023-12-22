Wetenskaplikes ontdek dat jellievis verlore tentakels in rekordtyd kan regenereer

A recent study published in the scientific journal PLOS Biology has revealed the remarkable regenerative abilities of jellyfish species Cladonema. Contrary to previous beliefs, researchers from the University of Tokyo have discovered that these jellyfish can regenerate a lost tentacle within just two to three days.

The ability to regenerate functional tissue after injury is not uncommon in the animal kingdom. This phenomenon has been observed in creatures like salamanders and insects. However, the process of blastema formation, which is vital for tissue regeneration in jellyfish and other cnidarians, has long remained a mystery.

The research team in Japan found that stem-like proliferative cells appear at the site of injury in jellyfish, playing a crucial role in blastema formation. These cells are actively growing and dividing, but have not yet differentiated into specific cell types. The study highlights the variations in blastema formation across different animal groups.

Lead author Sosuke Fujita, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Tokyo, explains that the repair-specific proliferative cells observed in jellyfish tentacle regeneration are similar to restricted stem cells found in salamander limbs. This suggests that blastema formation by repair-specific proliferative cells is a common feature acquired independently during animal evolution.

Understanding the mechanisms behind blastema formation in regenerative animals like jellyfish could have significant implications for improving human regenerative abilities. By identifying the cellular and molecular components involved, scientists may be able to develop new genetic tools and trace specific cell lineages in order to manipulate and enhance regenerative capabilities.

While the origins of repair-specific proliferative cells in the blastema remain unclear, the findings of this study provide valuable insights for future research. By studying the regenerative abilities of jellyfish, scientists may unlock the secrets to enhancing our own regenerative potential.