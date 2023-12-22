Himalayan Glaciers Benefit from Reduced Air Pollution During Lockdowns

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in lockdowns across the globe, causing significant economic downturns. However, an unforeseen positive outcome emerged for the Himalayan glaciers. With reduced human activities such as transport, industry, and energy consumption, the region experienced cleaner air and a decrease in soot deposition on the glaciers.

An international research team from India, Germany, and the UK conducted a study to analyze the impact of reduced air pollution on the Himalayan glaciers. Their findings revealed that if emissions of air pollutants, like soot, could be reduced to the level observed during the lockdowns, snowmelt could be reduced by up to 50%. This reduction in snowmelt could potentially prevent the disappearance of these glaciers by the end of the century.

The rapid retreat of glaciers in the region and the loss of snow cover already pose a threat to the water supply for billions of people living in Asia. Rivers such as the Indus, Ganges, and Yangtze rely on the sustenance provided by these glaciers. Therefore, the researchers concluded that transitioning to clean energy supplies and adopting lower-emission modes of transport would bring significant benefits to water supplies, agriculture, and ecosystems in large parts of Asia.

The Hindu Kush Himalayas (HKH) and the highlands of Tibet in Central Asia constitute the largest snow-covered region outside the poles and are highly susceptible to air pollution. Model simulations conducted for extreme scenarios indicated that the melting snow in the Himalayas could lead to the complete disappearance of the glaciers by the end of the 21st century.

Satellite observations showcased the impact of reduced air pollution on the snow in the region. During the lockdown period between March and May 2020, there was approximately 30% less light-absorbing pollution found in the snow. This resulted in a decrease in snowmelt between 25 to 70 mm in 2020 compared to the average for the same period over the course of 20 years in the western Himalayas.

Overall, the reduction in soot deposition and improved snow absorption led to the conservation of around 7 cubic kilometers of meltwater in the Indus catchment area. Global simulations were utilized by the research team to comprehensively analyze the impact of reduced air pollution over high mountains in Central Asia during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The team observed a decrease in atmospheric opacity by around 10% in April 2020 compared to pre-pandemic levels.

This study highlights the importance of addressing air pollution to preserve the Himalayan glaciers and ensure the sustainability of water resources in Asia. By adopting cleaner energy sources and implementing greener transportation methods, we can work towards a future where the majestic Himalayan glaciers continue to play a vital role in supporting ecosystems and providing water to millions of people.