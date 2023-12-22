Scientists Successfully Engineer Chimera Monkey with Multiple Sets of DNA

Scientists have made an astonishing breakthrough by genetically engineering a monkey with more than two sets of DNA, creating a “chimera” monkey. This groundbreaking experiment involved the fusion of genetically distinct embryos of long-tailed macaques, aiming to advance our understanding of embryonic development and the progression of diseases in living tissue.

This accomplishment marks a significant leap forward in biomedical research. While rodents like mice and rats have traditionally been used as models for scientific studies, their physiology does not accurately reflect that of humans. Monkeys, on the other hand, share a closer evolutionary relationship with humans, making them a more accurate model for studying human diseases.

The experiment involved impregnating 12 female macaques, resulting in six successful births. Among these births, one monkey emerged as a chimera, displaying an extraordinary trait: a glowing green face, fingertips, and fluorescent green eyes. This unique glow was intentionally induced by the scientists, who added a fluorescent protein to the donor cells to track DNA distribution.

Regrettably, the chimera monkey had to be euthanized after just ten days due to birth defects. Despite this setback, researchers remain optimistic about the potential of chimeric monkeys in the scientific community. They believe that these creatures could play a vital role in studying complex neurodegenerative diseases. By studying these diseases in organisms with genetic makeup similar to humans, researchers hope to obtain more accurate results and pave the way for more effective treatments.

