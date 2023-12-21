Summary: The Paratethys, also known as Lake Paratethys, has finally received recognition in the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest lake in Earth’s history. With a size 10 times larger than all of Earth’s modern lakes combined, the Paratethys spanned from Austria to Turkmenistan and contained 407,000 cubic miles of water. The lake, which existed approximately 11.6 million years ago, was home to ancient giant species and underwent significant changes due to climate fluctuations. The remnants of the Paratethys are seen in the Black Sea, Caspian Sea, and Aral Sea. Studying the Paratethys provides valuable insights into addressing current and future environmental challenges related to climate change and toxic seas.

The Paratethys, a long-lost wonder of Earth’s ancient past, has finally achieved its rightful place in the Guinness Book of World Records. This colossal body of water, known as Lake Paratethys, dwarfed all modern lakes in terms of its sheer scale. Stretching across 1.08 million square miles, it held approximately 10 times more water than all lakes currently present on our planet.

Dating back approximately 11.6 million years, the Paratethys blanketed a vast expanse from Austria in the west to Turkmenistan in the east. Within this expansive lake, an incredible wealth of ancient life thrived. Giant species such as the baleen whale Cetotherium riabinini and the proboscidean Deinotherium called the Paratethys home.

Over millions of years, the lake gradually lost much of its water and surface area until it eventually vanished. Remarkably, the remnants of this colossal water body can still be observed today in the form of the Black Sea, Caspian Sea, and Aral Sea.

Researchers and scientists are enthusiastic about studying the Paratethys for more than just its historical significance. By examining the lake’s responses to climate fluctuations, valuable insight can be gained in addressing current and future environmental crises, particularly in toxic seas such as the Black Sea.

It is noteworthy that the sedimentary layers of the Black Sea contain trapped methane, a potent greenhouse gas. Climate change could potentially release this methane into the atmosphere, further exacerbating environmental challenges. At the same time, these seas function as carbon sinks, storing greenhouse gases and offering potential solutions for mitigating climate change.

The recognition of the Paratethys in the Guinness Book of World Records celebrates an extraordinary geological phenomenon that shaped the planet’s past. It reminds us of the interconnectedness between Earth’s history and our present environmental challenges. The Paratethys serves as a captivating story of the planet’s ancient resilience and the importance of understanding and preserving our fragile ecosystems.